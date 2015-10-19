COMPTEL Changes Name to INCOMPAS

To encompass the changes to its members' business, COMPTEL, which was founded to represent competitive telecommunications carriers, is changing its name to, well, INCOMPAS.

"In addition to competitive broadband providers, INCOMPAS now counts video providers, social media leaders, content providers, wireless companies, Internet companies, international leaders, start-ups and venture capitalists among its growing membership base," the association pointed out.

That growth includes adding Google, Netflix, Amazon, Twitter, AngelList, Level 3, XO Communications, Rocket Fiber and T-Mobile in the past 18 months.

INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering announced the change at the COMPTEL PLUS expo in San Francisco.