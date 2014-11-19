Compromise STELAR Passes in House

The House Wednesday unanimously passed STELAR, the compromise satellite reauthorization bill (HR 5728).

The bill reauthorizes (for another five years) the satellite compulsory license allowing the importation of distant network TV signals into markets without those affiliates and affects about 1.5 million satellite subs. The bill must pass the Senate and be signed by the President before Dec. 31 or the license expires, as does the FCC's authority to enforce good faith retransmission consent negotiations.

The House unanimously passed its own version of the bill earlier this year, but that has been merged with a Senate version that passed out of committee on that side of the Congress.

