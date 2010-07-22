Competition Coalition Calls Comcast/NBCU Response 'Weak' Effort

Critics of

the Comcast/NBCU merger, who banded together as the Coalition for

Competition in Media (Bloomberg, Common Cause, Free Press, Media Access

Project and the Writers Guild East and West among

them), fired back Thursday at Comcast/NBCU's defense of its proposed

deal.

"Comcast's

reply filing is a weak attempt to make regulators and consumers forget

that they still have not offered any reasoning as to why this merger is

good for consumers," the coalition said in

a statement. "The merger would give Comcast unprecedented power

nationally and in local markets to control cable television and

broadband Internet service and drive up costs for consumers. Given the

serious threat posed by a merger of this size and the lack

of answers from Comcast, the FCC and the Justice Department should

stand up for consumers and oppose this merger as proposed."

The FCC is

expected to impose conditions on the deal. In fact is it almost a given

since Comcast/NBCU have already struck deals with NBC and other

affiiliate groups on arms-lenght retrans negotiations,

access to sports programming and commitments to over-the-air TV that

those groups say must be enforceable conditions.