Competify Launches Broadband Competition Campaign

Competify, the coalition of competitive carriers pushing the FCC to promote more broadband competition and access (at lower prices), has taken to the streets, literally.

This week (Oct. 5) they launched a "Partners for the Cure" campaign in D.C. with transit signs--airport and bus--positioning Competify as a medicine that will help cure "chronic broadband access control issues," referring the curious to www.trycompetify.com.

The campaign also included a tchotchke mailing to journalists of a Competify branded coffee mug, pen, foam capsule and mini-mint tin.

The FCC is currently working on reforms to the broadband special access (business services) to insure competitive access to legacy nets when those have migrated to fiber from traditional copper. Competify members want to insure that competitive access does not get lost in the IP transition and are looking for better prices out of AT&T and Verizon for that service.

The web site provides a sign-up sheet and urges surfers to tell the FCC to "try Competify," which it is pushing as a cure for "some companies" addiction to control and "price gouge."

Competify was launched in July http://www.multichannel.com/news/policy/competify-campaign-seeks-fcc-act.... Its backers include the Competitive Carriers Association, Sprint, Comptel and Public Knowledge.