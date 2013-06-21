Communications Subcommittee Schedules Wireless Hearing
The House Communications Subcommittee has scheduled a
hearing on wireless spectrum issues for June 27 at 10 a.m., which is about the
same time that FCC chairwoman Mignon Clyburn will preside over her first
meeting, including an update on the spectrum auctions.
The Subcommittee hearing is titled "Equipping Carriers and
Agencies in the Wireless Era," and will include witnesses from the
government and private sectors talking about the needs of wireless companies
and government agencies "in a time of limited spectrum and financial
resources."
The wireless industry has argued that one way to meet its
needs is to free up more spectrum from both the private sector - broadcasters --
and government agencies.
The hearing is the latest in a series on
spectrum and related issues. No witnesses have been announced.
