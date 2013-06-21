Communications Subcommittee Schedules Wireless Hearing

The House Communications Subcommittee has scheduled a

hearing on wireless spectrum issues for June 27 at 10 a.m., which is about the

same time that FCC chairwoman Mignon Clyburn will preside over her first

meeting, including an update on the spectrum auctions.

The Subcommittee hearing is titled "Equipping Carriers and

Agencies in the Wireless Era," and will include witnesses from the

government and private sectors talking about the needs of wireless companies

and government agencies "in a time of limited spectrum and financial

resources."

The wireless industry has argued that one way to meet its

needs is to free up more spectrum from both the private sector - broadcasters --

and government agencies.

The hearing is the latest in a series on

spectrum and related issues. No witnesses have been announced.