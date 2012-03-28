Communications Subcommittee Holds Third Cybersecurity Hearing

Witnesses from the FCC, the Department of Homeland Security

and the National Telecommunications & Information Administration told a

Congressional panel Wednesday that they thought the Department of Homeland

Security should be involved in helping set cybersecurity performance standards

for critical infrastructure, but that the voluntary industry cybersecurity

codes of conduct agreed to by major cable ISPs last week should not be enforced

by FCC rules.

That came in the latest in what has become a parade of

cybersecurity hearings on the Hill, which continued Wednesday with the

Communications Subcommittees' third hearing on the topic, this one focusing on

public sector responses.

In general, Republicans said the government should encourage

voluntary industry standards and not insert itself in a way that would reduce

private industry's flexibility in responding to threats. Democrats on the panel

gave a shout-out to those ISP efforts, but suggested that the government also

needed a way to ensure accountability to those voluntary standards.

Rep. Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) made the strongest case for

stronger government involvement. He suggested that reliance solely on voluntary

efforts might not be sufficient, say, dealing with a company that was less

diligent in its best practices and caused a cyber-breach to critical

infrastructure.

He said that if industry wants exemptions from antitrust and

other consumer laws in order to share info with the government -- it does -- then

it should be willing to be held accountable for not abusing that freedom.

Admiral Jamie Barnett, who heads the FCC's Public Safety and

Homeland Security Bureau repeatedly emphasized that voluntary and industry-led

cybersecurity approaches were the best, but also said that there needed to be

"metrics" to test whether those were actually working. If industry

efforts alone were enough, he suggested, there wouldn't be a need for a

hearing. He said government's role should be to lend its expertise, and then

verify that voluntary approaches were working.

He gave a shout-out to the nine ISPs, which include Comcast,

Cox, Time Warner Cable, and CenturyLink, who have agreed to adopt the

FCC-proposed codes of conduct on botnets, domain name security and route

hijacking (malicious redirection of internet traffic).

Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.) asked how many ISPs there were.

Barnett responded probably thousands including smaller cable operators. Dingell

made a point of that seeming to be a small number, but Barnett countered that

those represented about 80% of the ISP customers and said he thought that was

pretty good out of the gait.

He also assured Dingell that the FCC was working on the

other 20%, including talking with the American Cable Association about the

challenges, economically and otherwise, to adopting the codes. He said the

codes were intentionally flexible in terms of how to meet them and the timeframe,

and that the bureau's industry/government Communications Security, Reliability

and Interoperability Council (CSRIC), which voted unanimously to approve the

codes, would next turn to the issue of how the obstacles to their adoption.

In a tweet, ACA President Matthew Polka confirmed the talks.

"This is important work and we look forward to participating," he

said.

Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden characterized some of the

testimony as disturbing, then even more disturbing as witnesses talked about

the threats. They included an attack on the Department of Commerce's Economic

Development Administration that took the network down for several weeks and

counting. It also included this sobering assessment from Bob Hutchinson, of

Sandia National Laboratories, a government-funded national research lab:

"The most important lesson I have learned in my career is that computer

systems can never be fully trusted, can never be proven free of compromise, so

we must focus on finding ways to conduct business, even critical business, on

machines that are presumed to be infected," he said.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) on Tuesday introduced a

House companion to a Republican-backed Senate cybersecurity bill, one that

would not have DHS enforce performance standards. She said at the hearing that

the bill focuses on information sharing, increased penalties for cyber

criminals and coordinating federal research.