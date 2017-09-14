Communications on Mend After Hurricane Irma

According to the latest Federal Communications Commission report on the state of communications in areas hit by Hurricane Irma, radio stations are on the rebound, as are cell sites with the exception of the U.S. Virgin Islands, while another TV station is off the air since the report on Tuesday, Sept. 12.



That is according to the FCC's Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS), which relies on voluntary self-reporting, as of 11:30 a.m. Sept. 13.



According to the report, there are currently 39 radio stations off the air, down from 51 the day before, but there are 10 TV stations off the air, up one from the previous tally.



Most of the radio stations down are in Florida (36 of the 39). There are three TV stations off the air in Florida, five in Puerto Rico and two in the Virgin Islands.



More than half the cell sites in the Virgin Islands are out, 54.7%, up from 53.8% the day before. But the rest of the affected areas are on the mend. Puerto Rico reports 10.1% outages, down from 14.5%; Georgia reports 5.3% outages, down from 10.5%; Florida reports 18.1% outages, down from 24.6%, and Alabama has less than 1% outages, the same as the day before.