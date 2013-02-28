Common Sense: Ratings Promo Campaign Good as Far as It Goes

Common Sense Media CEO James Steyer says the new TV and

movie ratings promotion campaign announced Wednesday is good as far as it goes,

but that isn't far enough.

Common Sense provides reviews and recommendations on family-friendly

programming for a host of media companies including Comcast, Time Warner, Cox,

Disney and Tribune, all members of the associations who collectively announced

the new campaign, which include both new PSAs and

existing PSAs from the last time a D.C. spotlight was put on content issues.

"We give credit to the entertainment industry for this

proactive first step in acknowledging their role in creating content that

contributes to the culture of violence in America," Steyer said, although the

associations participating in the effort -- National Association of

Broadcasters, National Cable and Telecommunications Association, American Cable

Association and the Motion Picture Association of America -- have stopped short

of acknowledging any causal connection.

Steyer said the campaign stops short of getting at some key

issues. "[T]his industry effort puts the onus entirely on parents to

screen the media that their kids consume when 75% of America's parents tell us

that -- ratings or no ratings -- they have a hard time shielding their kids

from viewing violent media," said Steyer. "The PSA campaign is a good

start, but it doesn't address the bigger issue of industry's ongoing marketing

of age-inappropriate violent content to kids. It's also a glaring omission that

the video gaming industry is absent from this initiative, when 77% of parents

believe media violence -- including video game violence -- is of concern.

"We hope the next step for the industry will be to

support the president's call for more important research into the possible

impact of media violence, and at the same time, for the industry to stop

marketing violent media to our nation's kids."

Common Sense has been pushing TV nets to stop promoting

violent action films in sports programming.

The above-mentioned associations have allsaid they are willing to be in the conversation about solving real-world

violence, and NABhas said it would support research into the impact of media violence on

real violence.