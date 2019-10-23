Common Cause Urges SHIELD Act Passage

With a vote on the SHIELD (Stopping Harmful Interference in Elections for a Lasting Democracy) Act expected later today in the House, Common Cause is urging legislators to vote "yes."

Not to be confused with efforts to pass shield laws preventing journalists from being compelled to reveal their sources, this law is meant to shield elections from foreign interference, including through a provision mandating disclosures on online political advertising.

"If the White House refuses to take appropriate steps to safeguard our elections, and worse overtly solicits the aid of foreign governments for political purposes, then it falls to Congress to act for the good of our nation," said Common Cause president Karen Hobert Flynn in a letter to legislators earlier this week.

Common Cause said it will enlist its 1.2 million members in pressing for final passage.