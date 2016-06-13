Common Cause Names New President

Common Cause, part of a coalition of activist groups pushing for tough net neutrality regs and against media consolidation, has named Karen Hobert Flynn as its new president.

Hobert Flynn, senior VP for strategy and programs for Common Cause, succeeds Miles Rapoport, who is exiting but will remain through September to help with the transition.

Hobert Flynn helped start Connecticut’s Citizens’ Election Program and was chair of Common Cause Connecticut, the first state level director to helm the group.

Flynn started at Common Cause in 1985 as director of its Campaign Finance Monitoring Project. Her resume also includes stints at Public Citizen.