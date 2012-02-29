Common Cause Looks to Prohibit Corporate Contributions to Campaigns in Montana

Common Cause has submitted a ballot initiative in Montana that would prohibit corporate contributions to campaigns, clarify that corporations are not human beings with constitutional rights, and calls for a constitutional amendment nullifying Citizens United.

That is the Supreme Court decision that lifted a ban on corporate and union funding of campaign ads in federal elections as an infringement on speech.

Common Cause's move also follows another, more recent, Supreme Court decision staying enforcement of a Montana law banning corporate political spending.

Citizens United has been a boon to media outlets as so-called Super PACS get to spend unlimited amounts of that corporate and union money on advertising, much of it broadcast TV.