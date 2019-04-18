Common Cause Calls for Televised Mueller Report Hearings

Common Cause President Karen Hobert Flynn is calling for televising a Hill hearing with special counsel Robert Mueller, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has called for.

That comes in the wake of the release of Mueller's report on Russian election Meddling.

A hearing with Attorney General Bill Barr is already scheduled for May 2 in the House Judiciary Committee.

"Congress must move quickly to convene televised public hearings so Americans can hear directly from Special Counsel Robert Mueller," said Flynn. "Congress and the American people must learn about the truth about Russia's attacks on the 2016 presidential race."

It is a veritable certainty that C-SPAN, the public affairs network funded by the cable industry, will provide coverage of the Barr hearing and any Mueller hearing on one of its various platforms, as it has for virtually all major Hill hearings for years, including confirmation hearings--Bill Barr's AG nomination hearing and Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination hearing, for example, and ones on key legislation and issues.

The Watergate hearings of the early 1970s, which preceded C-SPAN's creation, were carried live on public TV.