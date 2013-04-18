Commisso Wants New FCC Commissioners to Take the Pledge

Mediacom chairman Rocco Commisso has written to Senate

Commerce Committee chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) and ranking member John Thune (R-S.D.) asking them to secure commitments from a new

FCC chairman and commissioner that they will "promptly address the broken

video programming marketplace."

Their

committee holds the nomination hearings for new commissioners.

FCC

chairman Julius Genachowski is likely presiding over his last meeting on

Thursday and Republican Robert McDowell has recused himself from decisions as

both prepare to exit in the next few weeks.

Commisso

argues that Genachowski and his predecessor, Kevin Martin, both dodged the

issue by contending the FCC lacked authority.

"In

our view, the Commission has used its assertion that it lacks the authority to

take effective action as an excuse for doing nothing," Commisso wrote.

Commisso

pointed to commission inaction on a pair of proceedings, calling it an

unconscionable disservice to consumers.

"It

has been over five years since chairman Martin initiated a proceeding regarding

the programming industry's bundling practices," he said. "It has been

three years since chairman Genachowski first solicited comment on petitions

seeking reform of the retransmission consent rules."

Commisso

contends he has hired good lawyers who argue that the FCC does have the

authority, and pointed in the letter to statements from the late Senators

Daniel Inouye and Ted Stevens, former chairs of Senate Commerce, that the FCC

had the power under the 1992 Cable Act to take action to protect consumers in

retrans battles.

Commisso

was referring to a letter the Senators sent to the FCC in 2007 duringa retrans impasse between Mediacom and Sinclair in which they said that the

FCC had the authority to mandate arbitration. They "strongly" urged

the FCC to step in, at least to mandate carriage during the impasse. The

commission did not, and under Genachowski has also indicated it lacked the

authority to step in to mandate carriage or arbitration.

The

FCC's attorneys have maintained that their authority is limited to enforcing

good faith negotiations, and under Genachowski proposed to better define what

those are. But no action was taken on that open item. But the chairman has made

clear that the FCC is reluctant to insert itself in what he sees as free market

negotiations. Cable operators like Commisso see them as tilted toward

broadcasters given the must-carry/retrans regime and the ability of

broadcasters to negotiate payments for multiple stations in the market via

joint operating agreements.

Commisso said the FCC has done nothing in the

face of "unchecked increases in sports programming fees, extortionate

demands for retransmission consent payments, and coercive wholesale bundling

tactics."