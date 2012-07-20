Commisso Says He Will Freeze Prices If Programmers Freeze Rates

Mediacom chairman Rocco Commisso has committed to freezing

the "published rates" for the cable operator's most popular video

service tiers -- limited and expanded basic -- for two years if the cable and

broadcast network/channel owners agree to freeze their fees.

That proposal came in a letter to the leaders of the Senate

Commerce Committee in advance of the July 24 hearing on the Cable Act, which

created the retransmission consent-must carry regime, and put an exclamation

point on his argument that the price to consumers is the main issue behind

retrans blackouts and the main reason why Congress should conclude that the

Cable Act has not fixed the "dysfunction" in the video marketplace.

Commisso says that both broadcasters and cable network

owners are increasing prices at an outrageous and unconscionable rate given the

current economy. He says that if Congress and the FCC would back the freeze, he

thought other MVPDs would join him in the pledge.

Commisso tells the commission that the FCC has failed to use

its "broad authority" to close gaps in the Cable Act's regulation of

the marketplace, including addressing what he says is unfair bundling and

pricing that restrict consumer choice.

The FCC has argued its retrans authority is limited and has

not concluded that bundling violates program access rules.

Commisso says that "despite the clear and compelling

evidence that the immense power held by a handful of media giants has created a

dysfunctional marketplace in which the harm to consumers is compounding every

year," the FCC has not acted.