Commissioners Weigh In On Access Ban Votes

FCC Commissioners weighed in Friday with

statements on their unanimous vote to sunset the program access rules' ban on

exclusive contracts between cable operators and their affiliated programming

networks. Following are excerpts from those statements, except for the

chairman's, which is presented in full. The order had not yet been issued

at press time.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski: "The FCC is focused on promoting competition and

protecting consumers in the evolving video market. Today's unanimous decision

enables the FCC to continue preventing anticompetitive video distribution

arrangements through a legally sustainable, expeditious, case-by-case review."

Commissioner Robert McDowell: "The exclusivity ban

served its purpose, but now the facts justifying its existence have changed in

favor of consumers. Accordingly, this creaky relic must be shown the door...

I do, however, have significant concerns that many of the positive steps we

take today could be undermined by our inquiry into whether we should establish

a series of rebuttable presumptions that would apply to certain exclusive

contracts challenged under our remaining program access rules." The FCC

released a separate notice of proposed rulemaking, to which McDowell concurred,

a step short of a yes vote.

"Despite

the Commission's finding that exclusive contracts can be procompetitive and

should be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, the FCC seeks comment on whether

there should be rebuttable presumptions that certain exclusive contracts should

be considered, by their very nature, to be "unfair" regardless of the specific

market conditions. The Commission also inquires as to whether there

should be a rebuttable presumption for obtaining a standstill arrangement while

certain contracts are challenged. Such a presumption does not appear to

be consistent with Commission precedent finding that a standstill is an

extraordinary remedy that may be awarded only upon a factual showing that the

plaintiff is entitled to such relief. If we proceed, these contradictions

will undoubtedly result in legal challenges under the Administrative Procedure

Act. Also, is this the beginning of a back-handed attempt to

resurrect the exclusivity ban for certain exclusive contracts using the

remaining program access rules and rebuttable presumptions?"

Commissioner Ajit Pai: "It is indisputable that competition in the video

distribution market has become substantially more vibrant over the past twenty

years. I therefore believe that the exclusivity ban has outlived its

statutory purpose as well as its constitutional justification. The market has

changed, and our rules must follow....In sum, it is time to replace our flat

prohibition on exclusive programming contracts with a more pragmatic,

fact-specific adjudicatory approach. Our decision to eliminate the

across-the-board ban on such contracts brings our regulations more in line with

the competitive realities of the marketplace and has the potential to promote

greater competition among cable and non-cable MVPDs. I am therefore

pleased to support the item."

Commissioner

Jessica Rosenworcel: Without question, the video marketplace has evolved in the

past two decades. But technological change does not preclude the need to

be concerned about anticompetitive behavior and the impact of vertical

integration on consumers. Exclusive arrangements for "must have"

programming can still lead to less competition, denying consumers the benefits

of lower prices and higher quality services. This is especially true when

such programming is withheld from unaffiliated distributors that are small,

rural, or new entrants in the marketplace. Accordingly, Section 628 of the

Communications Act provides a number of mechanisms apart from the blanket

prohibition to challenge anticompetitive behavior on a case-by-case

basis.

To

this end, the Order provides a shot clock to ensure timely resolution of

complaints. It also provides a presumption that an exclusive arrangement

with respect to regional sports networks will significantly hinder a

complaining distributor from providing satellite cable programming or satellite

broadcast programming. Furthermore, the Order seeks comment on whether the

Commission should establish a number of additional presumptions, including

whether an exclusive contract for a cable-affiliated regional sports network

should be presumed to be an "unfair act" under Section 628(b) and whether a

complainant should be presumed to be entitled to a standstill for an existing

agreement under certain circumstances.

Consequently,

I support today's decision. However, the Commission must keep a watchful eye on

the evolving marketplace and be ready to take action if the processes we adopt

today do not provide consumers with the safeguards they need and deserve."

Commissioner Mignon Clyburn: "There is much debate over the level of

competitiveness in the current video market, and I suspect that this will

continue. But our job -- to ensure that no matter the opinions and actions

of industry on either side of a dispute, that consumers are not caught in the

middle -- to me is quite clear. While the Order released today reaches a

conclusion with which I ultimately agree, I felt it necessary to include

language that strengthens what already exists on our books.

"While

the exclusive contract prohibition will indeed sunset, and the opportunity for

discriminatory and exclusive dealing will still exist, the language of this rulemaking

will seek to end the ability of a defendant in a program access dispute to

prolong the FCC's adjudication timeline with time-consuming dilatory maneuvers.

"As

the language states, we put forth a six-month deadline for the FCC's resolution

of program access complaints on a case by case basis. This will help to resolve

disputes quickly and efficiently, provide certainty to all parties to the

complaint, and fulfill our statutory mandate to provide for expedited review of

program access complaints."