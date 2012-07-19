Commissioner Pai Thanks Broadcasters for Being Lifeline in Storms

The FCC's update on its ongoing inquiry into communications

failures following the Derecho Mid-Atlantic storms on June 29 focused on 911

service outages, but FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai did not let the opportunity pass

to include broadcasters in the conversation.

The upshot of the report was that there was good news and

bad news. The good was that in many areas communications services held up well,

the bad was where it didn't, especially systematic 911 failures in Northern

Virginia and West Virginia.

After the presentation, Pai singled out broadcasters for

praise. He thanked them for the critical role they played in keeping the public

informed. When cell service was out, he said, radio was a lifeline that he and

other citizens were grateful for.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski followed up with the point

that both mobile phones and radio were key ways to communicate when power goes

out because they operated on batteries. He made the point that one thing the

storm-related failures demonstrated was how reliant the communications

infrastructure was on the electric grid.

In a press conference following the meeting, Genachowski was

asked whether the FCC should have rules for mandatory backup power, which the

FCC once had. He said that would be part of ongoing discussions about how to

improve emergency communications.

Commissioner Robert McDowell said that the silver lining of

all those storm clouds was that they revealed fundamental weaknesses that could

now be strengthened, pointing out that in the Nation's Capital, unnatural

disasters like terrorist attacks were also a threat. He also said he wanted to

point out the good as well as the bad, including power companies like Verizon

working around the clock to deal with hundreds of downed poles and connections.

Rosenworcel pushed the FCC to continue its investigation of

what went wrong, wherever that leads. Pai commended the chairman for launching

the investigation and called on it to quickly finalize it.