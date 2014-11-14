Commissioner Pai: FCC Should Not Be Pressured Into Title II

Given the developments of the past week, said FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai Friday, "now is the time for all of us to think long and hard about what imposing public utility regulation on the Internet would really mean." He signaled that could mean driving some smaller wireless ISPs and cable operators out of business.

That came in a speech to the Free State Foundation at a net neutrality policy seminar Friday (Nov. 14) at the National Press Club in Washington, according to a copy of the prepared text.

The "developments" were primarily the announcement by the President (and reaction to it) that he wanted the FCC to impose Title II regulations on Internet access service, coming as close as chief executives usually come to giving a mandate to an independent agency.

