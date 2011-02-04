CommissionerBaker: It's Not Broadcast vs. Broadband

FCC

Commissioner Meredith Baker Friday said the debate over spectrum reform had

devolved into two inaccurate and unhelpful narratives: a rush to reallocate

500 MHz of spectrum and 'broadcast vs. broadband.'

The FCC's national broadband plan includes finding that 500 MHz to auction

for wireless, but according to her speech at a Free State Foundation

policy conference Friday in Washington, Baker suggested spectrum reform is on

the wrong track, or at least is too focused on speed.

"First,

there is the race to get 500 MHz of spectrum reallocated for broadband,"

she said. "If all we do is reallocate the easiest 500 MHz to shift towards

broadband, we have done future generations a disservice. Unquestionably,

we need more spectrum, but I want us to focus on getting the right spectrum,

the right way, and not merely the easiest way."

FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski has been calling for Congress to authorize incentive

auctions as the commissioner prepares to reclaim spectrum. It has already

changed some of its rules to allow for sharing of TV spectrum with wireless,

and has called for comment on how to make other changes to the band to make it

easier to move and consolidate broadcast spectrum to make room.

She said the

other inaccurate narrative in the spectrum reform debate is pitting broadcasters

against broadband. "I reject the idea that we have to choose between

broadcasting and broadband," she said. "And while I wholeheartedly

support incentive auctions as an additional tool in our spectrum toolbox, it is

insufficient alone to address our spectrum challenges."

She advised

toning down the "spectrum crisis" rhetoric, saying a better label

might be "spectrum exhaustion."

Broadcasters have been

painted by the consumer electronics industry lobby as spectrumsquatters,

but the National Association of Broadcasters this week wrote to key legislators

arguing that some cable and wireless companies were the squatters for sitting

on unused spectrum.