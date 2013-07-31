Commerce Takes Some Flak Over Copyright Green Paper

The Commerce Department's new "green

paper" on balancing copyright protection and online innovation does not

get that balance right, according to the Computer & Communications Industry

Association (CCIA), whose members include Google, eBay, Dish, Microsoft and

Sprint. Fair use fan Public Knowledge also suggested there was more emphasis on

enforcement than on protecting fair use limitations and exceptions.

Those were among the

industry responses Wednesday to the paper's publication by the

Department of Commerce's Internet Policy Task Force.

CCIA VP law and

policy Matt Schruers in a statement praised the reports overview of the state

of copyright in the digital age as balanced and valuable, but said that its

recommendations are wanting.

"Despite giving a

balanced overview, and recognizing the importance of both rights and exceptions

in copyright," said Schruers, "the report's recommendations focus on

intervening in existing private sector efforts, while overlooking problems that

only the government can solve. It suggests little to help industry combat

piracy through marketplace alternatives, and instead dwells largely on

enforcement, where industry best practices exist and voluntary initiatives are

already underway.

He said the

government needs to be less defensive and "crafting solutions to help new

services navigate licensing gridlock, technology discrimination, and poor

registry information.... An â€˜all stick, no carrot' approach to converting

infringements into sales will not succeed," he said.

Public Knowledge VP

of legal affairs Sherwin Siy commended the Administration for recognizing the

need for copyright reform and raising some important issues. But it also said

that the report "fails to recognize fully the negative effects of certain

copyright enforcement policies on the public" and "focuses in more

detail, more frequently, on updating exclusive rights and enforcement measures

than on preserving essential limitations and exceptions..."

Siy suggested the

paper leaned toward rights holders. He said it does not "adequately"

discuss network level content-filtering and "will commonly refer to the

need to address concerns of creators, rights holders, and services, without

addressing the interests of the public-the audiences and consumers who are the

ultimate beneficiaries of copyright law."