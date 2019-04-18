Commerce Secretary Names 2019 Spectrum Advisory Committee

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has named new and returning members of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration's Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee.

The committee advises the Administration on spectrum policy issues, with freeing up spectrum for 5G wireless one of the most pressing issues.

The committee members, there are 30, will serve two-year terms. The committee will be headed by Jennifer Warren, VP of technology, policy and regulation for Lockheed Martin and Charla Rath, consultant and former Verizon executive.

They serve in a personal capacity rather than as representatives of any company or association.

“On behalf of Secretary Ross, we welcome new members to CSMAC and thank returning members for their continued service,” said NTIA Administrator David Redl. “This committee’s diverse expertise in spectrum policy will help guide our ongoing work to meet the spectrum needs of commercial and federal users.”

And the members are:

*Claude Aiken, President and CEO, Wireless Internet Service Providers Association

Audrey Allison, Senior Director, Frequency Management Services, Boeing

Mary Brown, Senior Director, Spectrum and Technology Policy, Cisco

Michael Calabrese, Director, The New American Foundation, Wireless Future Program

*Jeff Cohen, Chief Council and Director of Government Relations, APCO International

Mark Crosby, President and CEO, Enterprise Wireless Alliance

Thomas Dombrowsky, Jr., Senior Engineering Advisor, DLA Piper LLP

H. Mark Gibson, Senior Director, Business Development, Comsearch

Dale Hatfield, Senior Fellow, Silicon Flatirons Center for Law, Technology, and Entrepreneurship

Carolyn Kahn, Principal Economics and Business Analyst/Group Leader, The MITRE Corporation -- Center for Acquisition and Management

Paul Kolodzy, Consultant, Kolodzy Consulting, LLC

Mark Lewellen, Manager of Spectrum Advocacy, John Deere Intelligent Solutions Group

*Jennifer Manner, Senior VP, Regulatory Affairs, Echostar

Mark McHenry, Founder and President, Shared Spectrum Company

Donna Murphy, Senior VP, Global Regulatory, INMARSAT

*Wayne Phoel, Independent Consultant, Previous MIT/LL and DARPA

Carl Povelites, Assistant Vice President of Public Policy, AT&T

*Ruth Pritchard-Kelly, Vice President Regulatory Affairs, OneWeb

Mark Racek, Senior Director of Spectrum Policy, Ericsson

Charla Rath, Independent Consultant (Co-Chair)

Richard Reaser, Jr., Head, Spectrum Management Department Space and Airborne Systems Raytheon Company

Dennis Roberson, Research Professor of Computer Science, Illinois Institute of Technology

Andrew Roy, Director of Engineering Services, Aviation Spectrum Resources

Kurt Schaubach, Chief Technology Officer, Federated Wireless

Steve Sharkey, Vice President, Government Affairs, Technology and Engineering Policy, T-Mobile US, Inc.

Mariam Sorond, Vice President Technology Development, Dish Network LLC

Bryan Tramont, Managing Partner, Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP

Jennifer Warren, Vice President, Technology Policy & Regulations, Lockheed Martin Corporation (Co-Chair)

Christopher Weasler, Global Head of Spectrum Policy and Connectivity Planning, Facebook, Inc.

Robert Weller, VP for Spectrum, National Association of Broadcasters

* New member.