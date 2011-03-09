Commerce Secretary Locke Nominated Ambassador to China

President Barack Obama has nominated Secretary of Commerce

Gary Locke as the next ambassador to China,

replacing Jon Huntsman, who is stepping down.

Commerce oversees the National Telecommunications &

Information Administration, the president's principal telecom policy adviser.

Commerce has also been handing out billions in broadband stimulus money to spur

deployment and adoption.

The Motion Picture Association of America praised the

appointment. "As Ambassador to China,

he will be an important advocate in a nation where the theft and illegal

distribution of American movies, television shows, music, software and other

forms of intellectual property is a major threat to American

competitiveness," said MPAA

President Bob Pisano in a statement. "Likewise, he will help lead efforts

to ensure that the Chinese marketplace is opened up to American products that

face far too many restrictions.

"Under Secretary Locke's leadership, the Department of

Commerce was focused on creating the kind of strong, supportive environment

required for American businesses to thrive in the face of increasing global

competition," said Disney Chairman Robert Iger in a statement

circulated by the White House. "I'm confident he'll bring the same level

of leadership and advocacy to his new role, representing the interests of our

nation in China."

"In replacing Ambassador Huntsman, I can think of

nobody who is more qualified than Gary Locke," said the president

Wednesday. "More than 100 years ago, Gary's

grandfather left China

on a steamship bound for America,

where he worked as a domestic servant in Washington

State. A century later, his

grandson will return to China

as America's

top diplomat. "

Locke must still be confirmed by the Senate.