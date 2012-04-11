Commerce Report Highlights Value of IP-IntensiveSectors

Broadcasting, cable, satellite and advertising

are all IP-intensive industries, part of a group of 75 industry sectors that

together account for 27.1 million jobs, or 18.8% of all U.S. employment in

2010, and whose success has a domino effect on employment throughout the

economy.

That

is according to a new report

from the Department of Commerce on the importance of protecting the

intellectual property rights of all companies, but especially those on

"the leading edge" of the IP economy.

The

report came at the behest of IP czar Victoria Espinel, U.S. Intellectual

Property Enforcement Coordinator at the White House.

According

to the report, those 75 most IP-intensive sectors -- defined as those most

dependent on patents, trademarks and copyrights -- provide some $5 trillion in

economic value.

The

future growth of IP-intensive industries, and almost all industries to some

degree, "is increasingly dependent on effective protection of IP rights

both here and abroad," said the report.