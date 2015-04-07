Commerce Releases DMCA Takedown Do's and Don'ts

Participants in the Department of Commerce's DMCA Multistakeholder Forum have come up with a list of "good, bad and situational" practices as they pertain to notice and takedown processes; those are the processes, established in the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), for identifying and removing pirated copy from the Web.

The forum was the handiwork of Commerce (through its National Telecommunications & Information Administration) and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Commerce launched the effort in March of last year, bringing together Internet service providers, content owners, public interest groups and others in its ongoing effort to come up with voluntary best practices, or even agreements, for protecting information online.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.