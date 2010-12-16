Commerce Recommends Online Privacy 'Bill of Rights'

The Commerce Department is recommending that the

government adopt a Privacy Bill of Rights for online consumers mirroring

the Fair Information Practice Principles

that it says are widely accepted by privacy experts as core values and create a

Privacy Policy Office at Commerce.

The goal would be to prompt companies to be

"more transparent about their use of consumer information; to provide

greater detail about why data is collected and how it is used; to put clearer

limits on the use of data; and to increase their use of

audits and other ways to bolster accountability.

That is according to the Commerce Department's

just-released Internet Policy Task Force (IPTF) report providing recommendations

for online consumer privacy policies.

The Privacy Policy Office would help develop

"enforceable privacy codes of conduct." Enforcing such

"voluntary codes," could take several forms, said Commerce, from

public statements of administration support to increased FTC enforcement to

legislation creating a safe harbor for those that adhere to the codes developed

through an open, multi-stakeholder process.

That last option, with the threat of regulation

the alternative to compliance, would appear to be rather less voluntary than the

other options, something the report concedes. "As a threshold matter, the

'carrot' offered by a safe harbor has force only if there is a corresponding ‘stick.'

That is, a safe harbor is only as effective as the perceived threat of

legislative, regulatory, or other legal risk faced by the company in absence of

the ability to resort to safe harbor protection."

A veteran cable attorney was a key contributor to

the report. "General Counsel Cameron Kerry has been a leader of

the IPTF and played an instrumental role in the formulation of this

[document]," according to Commerce Secretary Gary Locke's intro to what he

called a "dynamic policy framework." Kerry has represented the cable

industry as an attorney with Mintz Levin in Boston and Washington. He has

also taught and written about cable and telecommunications law and is co-chair

of the National Science and Technology Council Subcommittee on Privacy and

Innovation.

The Federal Trade Commission last week released

its set of policy recommendations for balancing privacy with "innovation

that relies on consumer information to develop beneficial new products and

services." That included encouraging industry to step up

with a flexible, user-centric do-not-track mechanism, preferably in the browser.

The Commerce report does not deal specifically

with do-not-track.

The FTC also recommended a "privacy by

design" approach by industry, including "reasonable security for

consumer data, limited collection and retention of such data, and reasonable

procedures to promote data accuracy." Both the FTC and

Commerce talked up their preference for industry self-regs over government

action like legislation to mandate do-not-track, but said industry had so far

not done enough.

Daniel J. Weitzner, associate administrator for

policy at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration,

an arm of Commerce, is on the same page as the FTC and telegraphed the new

Commerce framework recommendation.

Weitnzer told an audience at a consumer

watchdog policy conference in Washington last week that the debate over

"do not track"--which was competing Wednesday with network neutrality

for the attention of media reporters--"is an illustration

of a larger problem: the overarching need for a more dynamic framework that can

incentivize the creation of industry codes of conduct, while also

being flexible enough to keep pace with innovation."

NTIA, an arm of Commerce, is the administration's

chief telecom policy advisor. NTIA Chief Larry Strickling also was instrumental

in the new Commerce report, according to Locke.

Commerce says it will seek public comment on the recommendations.