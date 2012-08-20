Commerce Names FirstNet Board

Acting Commerce Secretary Rebecca Blank announced on Monday the

15-member board of FirstNet, the government's name for the interoperable

broadband emergency communications network being funded by auctions of

reclaimed broadcast spectrum.

The board comprises 12 members of the telecom, public

safety, finance and technology sectors. The 12 will serve a mix of 1-, 2- and

3-year terms. There are also three permanent members from the administration --

the secretary of Homeland Security, the director of OMB and the attorney

general. The board will oversee the creation of the network, which was one of

the recommendations of the 9/11 Commission. It is chaired by former telecom

executive Sam Ginn, now senior advisor at Greenhill LLC.

Other members are Tim Bryan, CEO, National Rural

Telecommunications Cooperative; Charles Dowd, deputy chief of the New York City

Police Department; F. Craig Farrill, cofounder, Kodiak Networks Inc.; Paul

Fitzgerald, sheriff, Story County, Iowa; Jeffrey Johnson, retired fire chief;

William Keever, former telecommunications executive; Kevin McGinnis, chief and CEO,

North East Mobile Health Services; Ed Reynolds, retired telecommunications

executive; Susan Swenson, telecommunications/technology executive; Teri Takai,

former CIO for Michigan and California; Wellington Webb, founder, Webb Group

International and former mayor of Denver.

The board was created by the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job

Creation Act of 2012 -- the broadcast spectrum auctions were attached to that

bill. It required the board be made up of members "who have served as

public safety professionals; have members who represent the collective interests

of states, localities, tribes and territories; and reflect geographical and

regional diversity, as well as rural and urban representation."

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.), who pushed for the spectrum

auction legislation as a vehicle for what he saw as the long-overdue emergency

net, applauded the announcement. "Today's appointments begin a new chapter in

making sure our firefighters, police officers, and EMS workers, among other

first responders, have the tools they need to get the job done and keep us

safe," the senator said in a statement. "I commend the new FirstNet Board

members for agreeing to serve."

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), who pushed for the network from

the House side of the Capitol, was equally pleased.

"Today's announcement is an important step toward deploying

a nationwide, interoperable communications network for our first

responders," she said in a statement. "The individuals selected to

serve on the FirstNet Board bring decades of experience as public safety officials,

former telecommunications executives as well as local and state government

officials. I congratulate them on their selection and am confident that they'll

bring the leadership needed to oversee the build-out, deployment, and operation

of this network in a timely and efficient manner."