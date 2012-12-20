Commerce Leaders Seek to Fast-Track Clyburn Approval

With Senate floor time "in flux" and unable to get

a quorum of the Senate Commerce Committee to vote on the renomination of FCC commissioner

Mignon Clyburn, the heads of the committee have come up with plan B.

According to a committee spokesperson, chairman Jay

Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) and ranking member Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-Texas) agreed

to seek unanimous consent from the Senate on discharging the nominees from the

Committee. That would mean they would only need a full Senate vote to be

confirmed.

If no Senator objects, the nominations would not have to go

through a committee markup and vote.

There would still need to be a vote in the full Senate, but

that one could happen quickly, too, though the staffer said there would be no

word on whether the committee vote had been fast-tracked until Friday.