Commerce Leaders Seek to Fast-Track Clyburn Approval
With Senate floor time "in flux" and unable to get
a quorum of the Senate Commerce Committee to vote on the renomination of FCC commissioner
Mignon Clyburn, the heads of the committee have come up with plan B.
According to a committee spokesperson, chairman Jay
Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) and ranking member Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-Texas) agreed
to seek unanimous consent from the Senate on discharging the nominees from the
Committee. That would mean they would only need a full Senate vote to be
confirmed.
If no Senator objects, the nominations would not have to go
through a committee markup and vote.
There would still need to be a vote in the full Senate, but
that one could happen quickly, too, though the staffer said there would be no
word on whether the committee vote had been fast-tracked until Friday.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.