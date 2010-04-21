Commerce to Launch Task Force on Private Sector Job Growth Issues Via Net

The Department of Commerce is seeking comment on the current

state of Internet privacy policies and will launch a task force on issues

affecting the private sector's ability to realize job and economic growth via

the Internet, including online copyright protection.

Commerce Wednesday (April 21) launched a notice of

inquiry seeking comment from all Internet stakeholders "on the impact of

current privacy laws in the United

States and around the world on the pace of

innovation in the information economy."

The task force will include members of the National

Telecommunications & Information Administration, which is Commerce's

communications policy arm; the National Institute of Standards and Technology

and the Patent and Trademark Office.

The task force will look at, among other things, "cyber

security, online copyright protection and international barriers to moving data

around the globe."