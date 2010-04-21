Commerce to Launch Task Force on Private Sector Job Growth Issues Via Net
The Department of Commerce is seeking comment on the current
state of Internet privacy policies and will launch a task force on issues
affecting the private sector's ability to realize job and economic growth via
the Internet, including online copyright protection.
Commerce Wednesday (April 21) launched a notice of
inquiry seeking comment from all Internet stakeholders "on the impact of
current privacy laws in the United
States and around the world on the pace of
innovation in the information economy."
The task force will include members of the National
Telecommunications & Information Administration, which is Commerce's
communications policy arm; the National Institute of Standards and Technology
and the Patent and Trademark Office.
The task force will look at, among other things, "cyber
security, online copyright protection and international barriers to moving data
around the globe."
