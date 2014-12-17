Commerce: Broadband Choice Dwindles As Speeds Increase
A new report from the Department of Commerce finds that there is "far more" broadband competition at slower speeds than higher.
That is according to a report from the Economics and Statistics Administration and based on the National Telecommunications & Information Administration's National Broadband Map and Census Bureau figures, though those figures are a year old (from December 2013), so it is a snapshot of a target that is always moving, generally toward higher-speed rollouts.
The report appears to buttress arguments by the Administration and FCC that high-speed should be the new definition of broadband access.
