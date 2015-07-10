Comic-Con: MTV’s ‘Teen Wolf’ Gets Season Six Pick-Up

MTV’s Teen Wolf will get a sixth season, it was announced Thursday at Comic-Con.

Season five, which was picked up for 20 episodes druing Comic-Con last year, premiered on the network June 29.

Teen Wolf is executive produced by Jeff Davis, Russell Mulcahy, Marty Adelstein, René Echevarria, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley and Ian Stokes. The series is an MTV and MGM co-production in association with Lost Marbles Productions, Inc., Siesta Productions, Inc., First Cause, Inc. and DiGa.