Comey: Many Stories About Russia Investigation 'Dead Wrong'

Former FBI director James Comey says that many news stories about the investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election have been dead wrong.



That came in his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, where he was testifying on private conversations he had with President Donald Trump and the Russian investigation before being fired.



Related: Comey Opening Statement Released



Comey was asked by Sen. James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, whether there had been news accounts about "the Russian investigation, about collusion, about this whole event or accusations" that "stunned" him with how wrong they had gotten the facts.



Comey answered yes almost immediately. "There have been many, many stories purportedly based on classified information about lots of stuff, but especially about Russia, that were just dead wrong."