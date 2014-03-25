Comcast/TWC Hearing Moves to April 9

The Senate Judiciary Committee has rescheduled its hearing on the proposed Comcast/NBCU merger from April 2 to April 9 at 10 a.m., according to the committee web site.

That was good news for the American Cable Association and journalists covering the media beat since ACA's annual summit was scheduled for the same day and featured such notables as FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, House Communications Subcommittee ranking member Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) and Aereo founder Chet Kanojia.

Comcast is expected to file its public interest statement on the deal with the FCC by the end of the month. DOJ is already kicking the tires for antitrust issues.