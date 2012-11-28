Comcast's Roberts Among Execs Talking Budget With President
Comcast chairman Brian Roberts is one of the business
leaders meeting with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden Wednesday
to talk about balancing economic growth and reducing the deficit, both keys to
the ongoing fiscal cliff negotiations between Congress and the White House.
Randall Stephenson, chairman of AT&T, and Yahoo CEO
Marissa Mayer will also be among the 14 execs at the meeting.
Roberts, a supporter of the president's, wasalso named in 2011 to the President's Council on Jobs and Competitiveness.
