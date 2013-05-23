Comcast's David Cohen: U.S. Broadband Is World Class

Comcast executive VP David Cohen stood up tall for U.S.

broadband Thursday, saying Americans "are getting world-class broadband

from competing companies, and it's getting better every day." He ascribed

to parochial agendas the "running down" of U.S. broadband build-outs

by some critics and members of the press who he said use "selective statistics"

to back "unsupported hypothesis" that high-speed is not "first

rate."

He was speaking at a Mayors' Innovation Summit in

Philadelphia (Cohen was a top aide for former Philadelphia mayor Ed Rendell).

Cohen cited the staggering figure of $1.2 trillion he said

the U.S. broadband industry has invested in less than two decades to build out

broadband infrastructure. He pointed out that is more than the entire GDP of

South Korea.

He said in Comcast's case, and the majority of other

companies, that was all private capital. "We received no government

subsidies or guaranteed loans," he said. Even in the recession beginning

in 2007, broadband companies have spent $250 billion, he said.

That investment has translated into almost two million U.S.

jobs and 11 broadband speed increases in 11 years in the case of Comcast,

"generally with no price increase....About 82% of U.S. households already

have access to speeds of 100 megabits or faster, [while] in Europe, that figure

is about 2% today," he said, citing The

New York Times.

Cohen had a "been there, doing that" answer to the

current flurry of 1 gigabit broadband announcements by Google. "While

we'll have a lot of fun today speculating about a what-if future of 1 gigabit

speeds," he said. "[T]he fact is: that future is already here for

those who can use it.

"Comcast first showcased its ability to deliver gigabit

speeds two years ago, at the national Cable Show in Chicago -- over the Comcast

plant -- well before anyone else was talking about it. And in the past year, we

started offering our business customers speeds of up to 10 Gigs. Where there's

a market for greater speeds, we are determined to meet the needs of that

market, and our existing network can do that."

He also pointed out that DOCSIS 3.1, which he

expected to start deploying in 2015, will be able to deliver several gigabits

per second.