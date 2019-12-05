Comcast's Cohen Stepping Down

Comcast senior executive vice president David Cohen, the company's chief diversity officer, is stepping down from that operational post at the end of the year, but will remain a top adviser to the company and CEO Brian Roberts.

That is according to a Comcast filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which must notify the agency of the departure of top officers.

"On December 5, 2019, David L. Cohen, Senior Executive Vice President of Comcast, announced that he will step down from his operational responsibilities effective January 1, 2020, and then transition from Senior Executive Vice President to Senior Counselor to Comcast’s Chief Executive Officer beginning December 31, 2020," the filing said.

Related: Cohen Says Unserved Are Critical for Broadband Expansion

Cohen, who joined the company in 2002, has overseen corporate communications, government relations, regulatory and public affairs, corporate administration, real estate and security,

Karen Buchholz, senior VP of administration, will succeed Cohen as chief diversity officer.

Buchholz, who has been with the company for 19 years, has been deeply involved with Comcast's diversity inclusion initiative.

Various Comcast D.C. execs with lead duties in legislative, regulatory, legal will remain in place, reporting to Tom Reid, general counsel.