Comcast's Cohen Re-ups Through 2020

David Cohen, senior EVP and chief diversity officer of Comcast/NBCU and senior counselor to CEO Brian Roberts, has been re-upped through the end of 2020.

That is according to a quarterly report to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which said the renewal was struck Oct. 23.

Cohen's purview includes corporate communications, government and regulatory affairs, public affairs, legal, corporate administration, and community investment.

Cohen helped push the Comcast/NBCU deal through the regulatory gauntlet, but was unable to overcome the FCC's broadband-centric issues with the Comcast/Time Warner Cable merger proposal.

While the new contract does not include a boost in base pay, his annual cash bonus has been boosted to 250% of that base, based on certain performance goals.

There is also an ongoing deferred compensation contribution of over $1 million annually and a stock award of $3 million that vests in five years, again based on performance measures.