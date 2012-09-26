Comcast's Cohen: No Justification for Exclusivity Ban

Comcast executive VP David Cohen says that in the current

competitive marketplace, there is no remaining justification under statute for

the program exclusivity ban to remain in place.

"I don't think the chairman had a choice to circulate

the order that he circulated," said Cohen. The FCC has proposed to

sunset the ban on exclusive contracts between distributor and co-owned program

networks, though anticompetitive deals would still be subject to unfair

practices rules that remain on the books.

Cohen was being interviewed for C-SPAN's Communicators

series, which airs later in the week.

"Life is long," he said, of the fact that Comcast

is under its own exclusivity ban, per the NBCU deal conditions, until 2018.

"But after that period of time, we should be treated like everyone else. "

Cohen said he does not think that on Oct. 5, when the

exclusivity ban is scheduled to sunset, there will suddenly be a flurry of

exclusive contracts. "My own suspicion, at least for existing mature

networks, is that you aren't going to see a lot of disruption or fundamental

changes in the business model."

Cohen said he did not view Google's new fiber

broadband/video service in Kansas City as a disruptive force. He pointed out

the NBCUniversal has not had any problem reaching affiliate deals with Google Fiber

-- Google has indicated to the FCC that it is having some issues with getting

access to regional sports nets.

The expense of the build-out of the Kansas City experiment

demonstrates the magnitude of cable's investment in building out its

infrastructure, said the Comcast exec. "I just don't know that I see

a business model for the expenditure of that level of money to build out a

national fiber network."

He pointed out he said the same thing when Verizon came to

market with FiOS, and said AT&T must have thought the same thing since they

opted not to build out a national or even regional fiber network. "We're

not afraid of competition. We like our product and our position," he said.

He said competition just makes Comcast a better company.

Cohen said that for purposes of homework, specifically

Comcast's Internet Essentials broadband program, a smartphone is not an acceptable

substitute for a netbook, laptop or desktop for educational purposes.

Comcast's program, which is now in version 2.0, has just

extended the hardware side beyond netbooks to include laptops and desktops. The

program offers low-cost broadband -- $9.95 per month -- and discounted

computers -- $149 -- to households with at least one child eligible for low or

no-cost school lunches.

He conceded that studies show a higher uptake of mobile

broadband by the minority communities, but also said that kids could use up a

mobile data plan in one night's worth of homework, so that Comcast's offering

an all-you-can eat broadband for $9.95 a month is more attractive than any

mobile plan.

Cohen said expanding the Internet Essentials program to

seniors is "always under consideration," but he also said that

research shows that the best value-added population to target is low-income

with kids. He said the problem with populations like seniors and veterans is

that it is a more complicated population to target and reach.

Asked about TV Everywhere, which is the term for providing

cable subs access to that programming on a variety of platforms, including computers

and mobile devices, Cohen called it a "very customer-friendly and a very

programmer-friendly model" since it allows customers to get content when

and where they want it without having to pay extra.

Asked if that threatens the traditional cable delivery

model, Cohen said no. "The beauty of the concept is that it is fully

respectful of the business model." Users can only access that content by

authenticating that they are paying for that content via a traditional cable

subscription.

Does it threaten the content business model? Cohen said no

again. He said once the customer is paying for the content, authentication just

makes it more valuable but protects the company from piracy and unpaid views.

Together, he said, that protects the significant affiliate

fees distributors like Comcast are paying that allows that content to be

created. "TV Everywhere is a way to ensure that content is a continuing

revenue stream to pay for the content people want to watch."

Cohen said that, generally, the cable industry doesn't view

Netflix as being competitive, per se, with the cable distribution model, but

complementary, because it is almost all library content that you may have once

watched on cable but can't today. He also said it was complementary because in

order to view Netflix you need a broadband connection. "So, even if you

want to watch Netflix, you've got to watch it over our broadband

connection."

Cohen called the flap over Comcast's delivery of Xbox VOD

content a tempest in a teapot. He said it is wholly appropriate and does not

violate the FCC's Open Internet order, which does not apply to private network

services like Xbox VOD.

Comcast's Xfinity video service over the public Internet

does count against consumption-based billing thresholds, as does Netflix, but

not the VOD content delivered via an Xbox app through a set-top. Netflix has

complained about that disparate treatment and the Justice Department is

reportedly looking into TV Everywhere in general and its impact on competitors.

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski has also recently signaled the FCC is keeping

an eye on consumption-based billing, suggesting consumers need enough

"monthly" bandwidth not to have to choose between doing homework,

watching video and getting remote health screenings.

Cohen also pointed out that Comcasthas scrapped its data cap, that most of Comcast's markets don't have either

a data cap or a usage threshold and that Comcast is testing consumption-based

billing in some markets, with a data usage threshold of 300 gigabytes per

month, which Netflix CEO Reed Hastings himself has said would not affect the

service.