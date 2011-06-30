Comcast's Cohen Hosting Obama at DNC Fund-raiser

President Barack Obama is scheduled to speak at a fund-raiser Thursday night at the home of Comcast EVP David Cohen, a Comcast source confirms. Cohen oversees government affairs for the company.

The president is listed as speaking at 8:30 at a private residence in Philadelphia, according to a copy of the president's schedule, which the source confirmed as the Cohen event.

Cohen, one-time chief of staff to Democratic Philadelphia Mayor Ed Rendell, also hosted a fund-raiser back in 2008 when the president was first running. Thursday's event is multipurpose, with contributions to the DNC generally as well as the president's campaign being solicited.