Comcast/NBCU's DreamWorks Deal Gets Government OK

Government regulators overseeing merger reviews have no problems with Comcast/NBCU's $3.8 billion deal to buy DreamWorks Animation.

That is according to the list of deals granted early termination of their antitrust reviews by the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission.

Any deal valued at north of about $75 million (it is occasionally adjusted) must get a Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust review.

The early termination means that the government found no reason to block the deal or sue to apply conditions that would address anti-competitive concerns.

The deal is expected to close by year's end.