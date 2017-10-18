Comcast/NBCU Tops in WICT Par Survey

Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) has unveiled the Best Companies for Women to Work, based on the 2017 WICT PAR survey, and Comcast/NBCU took both top honors.

Comcast was tops among operators and co-owned NBCU among programmers, with both getting "platinum" designations.

Getting the "gold" among operators was Cox, with Midco getting Silver and Mediacom Bronze. Among programmers, Scripps took the gold, with Disney ABC TV Group silver and Discovery bronze.

The companies will be recognized April 4 at the Signature Luncheon at the New York Hilton Hotel.

The PAR survey looks at thee key metrics, pay equity, advancement and resources for work/life integration. The Walter Kaitz Foundation underwrites the survey.