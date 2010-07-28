Comcast/NBCU Support Comment Deadline Extension

Comcast and NBCU support the request by the American Cable

Association and other critics of the deal for a two-week extension of the FCC

deadline for comment on Comcast/NBCU's 599-page defense of their proposed joint

venture.

Comcast confirms that it plans to tell the FCC Wednesday that it

has no problem giving them the extra two weeks--until Aug. 19, but with the

expectation that the FCC will not stop its shot clock on review of the deal,

which gives the FCC until the end of August to vet the deal, though the clock

is informal.

The American Cable Association and other small and midsized telcos

requested the extra days, saying it was not enough time to go over the

document.

Comcast points out that the extra two weeks will give those

parties about the same amount of time it had to comment on the numerous

filings in initial comments. Initial comments were due June 21, and Comcast's

response was due July 21.