Comcast/NBCU Set For House, Senate Hearings in Early February
The House Communications and Senate antitrust committee have
both scheduled hearings on the proposed Comcast/NBCU merger.
The date is Feb. 4 at 9:30 a.m. for Communications,
according to a notice from the committee, and 2:30 p.m. for the Senate
Antitrust Subcommittee.
The House hearing will be preceded by what is being billed
as a bipartisan briefing for subcommittee staffers Feb. 3.
Comcast is planning to file the merger proposal with the
Justice Department early next week and its public interest filing by the end of
the week.
