Comcast/NBCU Set For House, Senate Hearings in Early February

The House Communications and Senate antitrust committee have

both scheduled hearings on the proposed Comcast/NBCU merger.

The date is Feb. 4 at 9:30 a.m. for Communications,

according to a notice from the committee, and 2:30 p.m. for the Senate

Antitrust Subcommittee.

The House hearing will be preceded by what is being billed

as a bipartisan briefing for subcommittee staffers Feb. 3.

Comcast is planning to file the merger proposal with the

Justice Department early next week and its public interest filing by the end of

the week.