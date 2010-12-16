Comcast/NBCU: No Basis For Online Conditions

If there were any doubt the FCC is considering

putting online conditions on the Comcast/NBCU merger--and there really

wasn't--Comcast said as much in an exparte filing posted Thursday in the

FCC docket on the proposed joint venture.

Comcast execs met with FCC and Justice Department

officials this week about online content and the impact of conditions in that

space.

In meetings with a top aide to FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski and John Flynn, the chairman's transactions

advisory, Comcast EVP David Cohen and NBC General Counsel Rick Cotton

discussed the potential of the online access conditions the filing says are

"currently under consideration by the Commission in this proceeding,"

and warned of their harmful unintended consequences."

They echoed that sentiment in meetings with the

antitrust division of the Justice Department that was also attended by Flynn

and FCC Media Bureau Chief Bill Lake. Among the topics of that discussion,

according to another ex parte filing with the FCC, were "distribution of

online video, program access, Hulu, open Internet, and arbitration."

Comcast has said that it should be as free to

develop new and competitive online delivery models as its competitors, of which

it argues there are many.

"[T]here is no basis in the factual, legal,

or economic record for conditions in these areas," the executives told

officials from both agencies.

That protestation notwithstanding, sources inside

and outside the FCC, including present and former top officials, expect some

kind of online access conditions as well as outside arbitration.

Access conditions and arbitration for linear sports programming, like

Comcast's regional sports nets, are widely expected to be applied, as they have

been in previous deals, including Cocmast's purchase of Adelphia cable

systems. But they key issue now is what kind of online conditions, if any, the

FCC will impose, and how limiting Comcast or NBCU feel they could be.

The FCC is expected to issue a decision early next year. Though it

is still possible the chairman could circulate a draft before the end of the

year, various sources close to multiple commissioners have indicated that

since they had still not seen any draft of a decision, a decision before the

end of the year is highly unlikely. One source said an end-of-the-year time

frame for a final decision would have needed to produce a draft by sometime in

November to provide the requisite time for review.