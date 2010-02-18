Comcast/NBCU House Judiciary Hearing Likely For Next Week

A hearing could be held next week on the proposed Comcast/NBCU deal in the House Judiciary Committee, likely in the Courts & Competition Policy Subcommittee.

NBCU President Jeff Zucker said Thursday (Feb. 18) on CNBC that he would be back in Washington next week, and an NBC source on background said he had been asked by the House Judiciary Committee to make room on his calendar for an appearance.

Zucker and Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts were the key witnesses at hearings two weeks ago in the House Energy & Commerce Committee and Senate Judiciary Committees. A spokesperson for Roberts had not returned a call at press time,.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman John Conyers (D-Mich.) has said he is committed to holding a hearing in February.

The Committee had not posted notice of the hearing at press time, and a spokesperson had not returned a call, but by committee rules it will need to be posted today to provide the requisite week's notice.