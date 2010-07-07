Comcast/NBCU Hearings Will Be Streamed

Comcast/NBCU

field hearings/forums will get online coverage this week and next.

Spokespeople

for both the FCC and the subcommittee said Wednesday they will stream their

respective events--a House Communications Subcommittee hearing tomorrow (July

8) and an FCC forum on the deal July 13, both in Chicago. In addition, C-SPAN

will cover the FCC forum, though it will not be live due to conflicts with

other coverage--Congress returns from its July 4 recess with only weeks before

its August recess.

The

House Judiciary Committee's June 7 field hearing in L.A. on the proposed deal

was not streamed over the Internet, which did not sit well with some critics of

the deal looking for wider access to the hearing and its focus on diversity

issues.

The

same issues are expected to be front and center in Chicago.