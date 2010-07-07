Comcast/NBCU Hearings Will Be Streamed
Comcast/NBCU
field hearings/forums will get online coverage this week and next.
Spokespeople
for both the FCC and the subcommittee said Wednesday they will stream their
respective events--a House Communications Subcommittee hearing tomorrow (July
8) and an FCC forum on the deal July 13, both in Chicago. In addition, C-SPAN
will cover the FCC forum, though it will not be live due to conflicts with
other coverage--Congress returns from its July 4 recess with only weeks before
its August recess.
The
House Judiciary Committee's June 7 field hearing in L.A. on the proposed deal
was not streamed over the Internet, which did not sit well with some critics of
the deal looking for wider access to the hearing and its focus on diversity
issues.
The
same issues are expected to be front and center in Chicago.
