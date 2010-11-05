Comcast/NBCU Dispute Need For Online Conditions

Amid growing attention on the issue of access to

online content, Comcast and NBCU execs met this week with FCC Chief of Staff

Edward Lazarus, Media Bureau Chief Bill Lake and other top officials to argue

against applying any online distribution conditions to their proposed joint

venture.

The FCC has been collecting string on the issue

throughout its vetting of the deal, including following up with Hulu execs onseveral occasions,

but the issue has heated up in recent weeks, propelled in part by the

Fox/Cablevision retrans ruckus.

According to an ex parte filing with the FCC,

Kathy Zachem, VP of regulatory and state legislative affairs at Comcast and

NBCU EVP and General Counsel Rick Cotton were in the meeting to "dispute

the need for any conditions in [the] proceeding related to the online

distribution of video programming."

Comcast argued, as it has before, that online and

traditional video delivery are complementary, saying "there is no reason

to expect this to change in the foreseeable future." Comcast pegs NBCU's

post-transaction share of online content at 15%, which it calls a "very

modest" amount.

"[T]here is no economic evidence or analysis

in the record supporting a theory of anticompetitive effects in the online

video marketplace or the need for any online video remedies," the execs

said.

They also argued that there were "substantial

risks" to trying to apply program access or arbitration procedures to

online video.

Deal critics have used the Fox/Cablevision retrans

impasse to draw more attention to the online side of the deal. That came after

Fox briefly blocked Cablevison sub access to its content on Fox.com and Hulu,

though not brief enough to escape the notice of public interest groups, who

hammered Fox over the move.

"Fox's decision to cut off access to its

online programming to Cablevision subscribers shows that "the current

generation of dominant content and content delivery networks are trying to

control the next," Public Knowledge told the FCC.