Comcast/NBCU Critics Take Case to State AGs

The

Coalition for Competition in Media, whose members include Bloomberg,

Free Press, the Writers Guild West and Media Access Project have asked

state attorneys general to investigate the potential Comcast/NBCU

merger.



As legislators seemed to be lining up this week to

support the deal, the Coalition publicized a letter it has sent to the

National Association of Attorneys General telling them the deal posed a

"grave threat" to consumers and asking them to investigate

its impact on their states.



That came as congressional representatives from many of

those states were writing the FCC and the Justice Department telling

them to approve the deal and to be quick about it, saying it would be

good for jobs and diversity, among other things.



"This broad horizontal and vertical integration will give Comcast unprecedented means and incentive to engage in

anti-competitive behaviors that would be fundamentally harmful to

consumers, competitors and workers," the coalition wrote in a letter to the NAAG's president.

Letters also went to five individual AGs that the

coalition said had been scrutinizing the merger: Jerry Brown of

California; Andrew Cuomo of New York; John Kroger of Oregon; Bill

McCollum of Florida; and Rob McKenna of Washington.

"We're proud of the over 1000 elected

officials and diverse organizations across the country that have

expressed support for this transaction," Comcast said in a statement.

"We are confident reviews will find this deal to be pro-competitive and

in the public

interest."