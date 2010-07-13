Comcast/NBCU Clock Re-Started July 6

The FCC informed Comcast and NBCU that on July 6 it had

officially re-started the shot clock on its review of their proposed joint

venture.

That confirms a report in Multichannel

News July 7.

The FCC's informal 180-day shot clock had been stopped for the

second time while the FCC collected new versions of a requested data drop from

both companies it had found lacking.

The FCC's announcement came a couple of hours before the FCC

begins a forum in Chicago on the deal. That makes today (July 13), day 45 of

the merger review.