Comcast: Willing To Explore If There Is Workable 'Third Way'

Comcast

said Thursday (May 6) it would be willing to explore FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski's proposal for a "third way" approach to Internet

regulation.

Comcast

said in a statement that it would work with the commission to determine

"if" there was a way to allow the FCC to take limited measure to

preserve Internet openness and the broadband plan, but "cast the kind of

regulatory cloud that would chill investment and innovation by ISPs."

The chairman is proposing applying selected portions of Title II telecommunications

service regulation on the net, while forbearing (not applying) other parts,

which he Thursday called a compromise between the current regulatory

uncertainty and the too heavy hand of a full Title II reclassification.

That

regulatory uncertainty stemmed from a decision by a federal appeals court

overturning the FCC's smack down of Comcast over its network management/blocking

of BitTorrent uploads, which the FCC concluded was out of bounds. The court

said the FCC had not justified its authority to make that call.

But

while Comcast said it was willing to hear the FCC out, it also said it believed

that the existing Title I classification of broadband as a more lightly-regulated

information service "gives the commission sufficient authority to

implement both key goals of the National Broadband Plan and reasonable rules to

preserve an open Internet."