Comcast Will Consider Holding to Access Conditions Even If Court Throws Them Out

Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts said Thursday (Feb. 4) that

the company is willing to talk with the FCC about Comcast abiding by

program access conditions on the proposed Comcast/NBCU deal, even if the

program access rules are overturned by the courts.

That came in testimony before the House Communications &

Internet Subcommittee, which is vetting the deal.

Some merger opponents have pointed out that Comcast has

challenged those program access rules.