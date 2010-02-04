Comcast Will Consider Holding to Access Conditions Even If Court Throws Them Out
Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts said Thursday (Feb. 4) that
the company is willing to talk with the FCC about Comcast abiding by
program access conditions on the proposed Comcast/NBCU deal, even if the
program access rules are overturned by the courts.
That came in testimony before the House Communications &
Internet Subcommittee, which is vetting the deal.
Some merger opponents have pointed out that Comcast has
challenged those program access rules.
