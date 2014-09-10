Comcast: We Strongly Support Open Internet

Even as net neutrality activists were holding a symbolic Internet Slowdown protest to push for reclassification of ISPs under Title II regs, ISPs were taking to the Internet to point out that they were for an open Internet and that there had been no "slowdown" of investment in broadband.

In a blog posting entitled "Comcast Supports the Open Internet," Comcast executive VP David Cohen said that the protest's aim of Title II reclassification would be a mistake.

"Today, a few organizations and businesses who have built their success on the Internet are participating in a day of online action to demand new – and very different and, we believe, destructive – regulations in the name of preserving an open Internet," said Cohen. "As part of this action, some are making accusations that 'cable companies' want to 'break the Internet.'"

